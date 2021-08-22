Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Drops By 16.2%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

