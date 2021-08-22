Short Interest in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Increases By 13.2%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock worth $10,601,262. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sonos alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonos by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $6,662,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sonos by 31.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Sonos has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 52.75% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.