Short Interest in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Decreases By 14.4%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 496,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 526,593 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 489,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $980.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

