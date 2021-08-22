Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Expands By 15.3%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on NDEKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.
