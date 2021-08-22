Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Expands By 15.3%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDEKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

