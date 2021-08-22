Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Increases By 16.3%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

