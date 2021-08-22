Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Decreases By 15.7%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 208,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MPB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

