Short Interest in MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Decreases By 15.7%

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MSRT stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. MassRoots has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.
About MassRoots
