Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Rises By 13.6%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,600 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE KRP opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $617.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

