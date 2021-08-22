Short Interest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Drops By 14.5%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,116,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,823,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

