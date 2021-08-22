Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Drops By 14.9%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 585,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,640 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CSV. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Carriage Services stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

