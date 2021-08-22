Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Grows By 15.3%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 936,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AVNT stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after buying an additional 396,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 631.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 198,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

