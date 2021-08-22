Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 6,963 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 92.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter.

PFXF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 82,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $21.75.

