Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 104,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

