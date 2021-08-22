Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 461,104 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.27.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.56 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

