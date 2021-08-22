Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $5.91 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 463,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.54. 708,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,430. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

