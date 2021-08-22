Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $14.81 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

