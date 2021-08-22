Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.16.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,076 shares of company stock worth $178,021,665. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $7.85 on Friday, hitting $351.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.07. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

