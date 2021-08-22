Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NKE traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.79. 4,039,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

