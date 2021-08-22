Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 599 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $77.49. 349,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,443. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.