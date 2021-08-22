Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Up to $18.84

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $19.80. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.42.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,542 shares of company stock worth $4,501,041. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 94.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 274,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 133,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 209,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 76.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 85.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

