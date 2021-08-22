SFL (NYSE:SFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

NYSE SFL opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

