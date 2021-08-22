SFL (NYSE:SFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
NYSE SFL opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
