Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Down 2.8%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) was down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 4,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,199,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.68% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

