Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $82.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

