Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $453.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,500 shares of company stock worth $157,300. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.