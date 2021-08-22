Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 5.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. 1,892,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,939. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

