Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 964.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $7,784,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,054,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 108,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

