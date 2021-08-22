Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

STSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

STSA opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,716,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,394 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 872,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

