SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. SAP posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $147.84. 305,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,602. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in SAP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.