Santos Limited Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07. Santos has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

