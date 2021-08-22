Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.47.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$12.72.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

