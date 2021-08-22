San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 3,121 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

