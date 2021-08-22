San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 910 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 968.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $6,345,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Mosaic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $30.72 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

