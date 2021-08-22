San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $46,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

