salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. United Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $256.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.21. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.