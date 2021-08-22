Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

RHP stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.