Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -829.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

