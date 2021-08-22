RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,067 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

