RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,520 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $26,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of SQM opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

