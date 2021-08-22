RWC Asset Management LLP Has $129.29 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,460 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 3.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $129,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $560.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

