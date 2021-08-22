RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,188 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $17,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

NYSE HOG opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.