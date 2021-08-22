RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 34,823 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.1% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $73,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.