RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $647.34. 1,434,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $605.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $652.00. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

