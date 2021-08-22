RPG Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 89.1% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.91. 4,754,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,704. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

