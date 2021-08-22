RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VMware by 63.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 62.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.38. 926,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

