Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

