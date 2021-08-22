Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,079 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of City Office REIT worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 74,923 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE:CIO opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $561.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.