Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.03. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

