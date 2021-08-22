Royal Bank of Canada Invests $342,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $115,521.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,879.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIMS opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of -0.13.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

