Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Transcat were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Transcat in the first quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Transcat by 1,879.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 21,795.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

TRNS opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $68.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

