Roth Capital Trims Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Target Price to $5.50

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

GNLN opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $198.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 131.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

